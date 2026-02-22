Aleksei Kolosov News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Kolosov was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kolosov participated in Saturday's practice with the Flyers after being summoned from the minors. His reassignment to the AHL comes due to Dan Vladar's return to the ice for Sunday's session. Vladar is back with the Flyers after he represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics.