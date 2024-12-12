Aleksei Kolosov News: Nice rebound win
Kolosov made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Kolosov wasn't busy the first two periods -- he saw just 14 shots. Ben Chiarot finally beat him late in the third to pull the Wings to within one goal, and his mates drained two empty-net goals to seal the win. It was a nice rebound for Kolosov, who had allowed four goals in each of his last two games, both losses. He's a mid-option when he's in the blue paint, as he's still adjusting to North American ice. But the potential is there.
