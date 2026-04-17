Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Kolosov was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Kolosov spent most of the 2025-26 season playing at the AHL level, posting a 15-21-2 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 38 regular-season games. Kolosov appeared in four NHL games this earlier in the year, going 0-2-0 with a 4.00 GAA. The Flyers returned Carson Bjarnason to AHL Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
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