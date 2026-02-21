Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Kolosov was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Kolosov has gone 0-2-0 with a 4.00 GAA and an .830 save percentage in four NHL appearances this season. He also has a 10-13-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 24 AHL games this campaign.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
