Aleksei Kolosov News: Returning to minors
Kolosov was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Kolosov could be back in the NHL soon to serve as a depth option behind Dan Vladar and Samuel Ersson. With the Phantoms, the 24-year-old Kolosov is 15-20-2 with a .898 save percentage. Selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Kolosov will need a new contract this offseason as a restricted free agent.
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