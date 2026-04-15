Aleksei Kolosov News: Returning to minors

Kolosov was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Kolosov could be back in the NHL soon to serve as a depth option behind Dan Vladar and Samuel Ersson. With the Phantoms, the 24-year-old Kolosov is 15-20-2 with a .898 save percentage. Selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Kolosov will need a new contract this offseason as a restricted free agent.