Aleksei Kolosov News: Set for demotion

Kolosov will be demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kolosov hasn't played an NHL game since Jan. 2, though he spent about a week in late January with the minor-league club. This move appears to be a more permanent arrangement, likely for the remainder of the season, and not just a paper move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov will be the Flyers' goaltending duo at the NHL level.