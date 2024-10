Kolosov will patrol the home crease Sunday versus Montreal, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Kolosov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 7-5 win over Minnesota. The 22-year-old Kolosov will get his first NHL start following his recall from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday. He has a 1-2-1 record in the minors this campaign, allowing 13 goals on 104 shots.