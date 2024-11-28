Aleksei Kolosov News: Settles down after shaky start

Kolosov stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Kolosov gave up two goals in the first period, but the settled down afterward and had a strong showing between the pipes. The 22-year-old ended up playing a key role for the Flyers, as Philadelphia would mount a late comeback before winning the game in OT. Kolosov has gone 2-1-0 in his last three starts, posting a 2.35 GAA and a .909 save percentage in that span.