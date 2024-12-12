Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov News: Starting against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Kolosov will start Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov has been somewhat inconsistent in recent starts, but he'll have a chance to right the ship Thursday against the Red Wings, who rank 27th in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game this year. Across his last three starts, Kolosov has posted a 1-1-1 record, 3.69 GAA and .872 save percentage.

