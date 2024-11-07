Aleksei Kolosov News: Starting against Tampa Bay
Kolosov will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Tampa Bay.
Kolosov has yet to enter the win column this season, and he'll face a tough road test Thursday against the Lightning, who rank sixth in the league with 3.69 goals per game to begin the year. Over his three appearances this year, the 22-year-old has logged an 0-3-0 record, 3.93 GAA and .863 save percentage.
