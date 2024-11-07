Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Starting against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Kolosov will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Tampa Bay.

Kolosov has yet to enter the win column this season, and he'll face a tough road test Thursday against the Lightning, who rank sixth in the league with 3.69 goals per game to begin the year. Over his three appearances this year, the 22-year-old has logged an 0-3-0 record, 3.93 GAA and .863 save percentage.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
