Aleksei Kolosov News: Takes loss in relief

Kolosov took the loss in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Bruins, stopping 20 of 22 shots after replacing Samuel Ersson (lower body) midway through the first period.

Kolosov didn't play poorly after being brought into the game, but the Flyers couldn't get a puck past Joonas Korpisalo in the other crease. It's not clear how serious Ersson's injury is, but if he misses any time, Kolosov could have the edge on Ivan Fedotov for starts given the latter's rough beginning to the season (5.35 GAA and .821 save percentage in three appearances).