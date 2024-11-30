Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Kolosov will guard the road goal Saturday against St. Louis, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kolosov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Ivan Fedotov played in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. The 22-year-old Kolosov has a 2-4-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .885 save percentage through six appearances this season. St. Louis sits 29th in the league with 2.50 goals per game in 2024-25.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
