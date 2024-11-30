Aleksei Kolosov News: Tending twine Saturday

Kolosov will guard the road goal Saturday against St. Louis, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kolosov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Ivan Fedotov played in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. The 22-year-old Kolosov has a 2-4-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .885 save percentage through six appearances this season. St. Louis sits 29th in the league with 2.50 goals per game in 2024-25.