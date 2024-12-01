Aleksei Kolosov News: Wins third straight

Kolosov stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

The Flyers nearly got the job done in regulation, but with their goalie pulled to create a 6-on-4 power play, the Blues found the tying goal with just 20 seconds left in the third period -- Kolosov robbed both Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk in quick succession, but Jake Neighbours banged home the puck on the ensuing scramble. Kolosov finally got rewarded for his efforts when Matvei Michkov scored on a breakaway in OT. The rookie netminder has won three straight starts after losing his first four NHL decisions, and since Samuel Ersson (lower body) landed on the shelf, Kolosov has a 2.25 GAA and .913 save percentage in four appearances compared to Ivan Fedotov's 2.91 GAA and .901 save percentage during the same stretch. If Philly carries only two goalies when Ersson returns from IR, Kolosov has made a strong case to be the team's No. 2.