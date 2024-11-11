Ales Stezka News: Recalled on Monday

Stezka was brought up from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Monday.

Stezka will likely serve as Joey Daccord's backup for Tuesday's home matchup against Columbus if Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed) isn't ready to go. Stezka has posted a 2-5-0 record, .894 save percentage and 3.37 GAA with the Firebirds this season. The 2015 fourth-round pick by Minnesota has never made an appearance in the NHL.