Stezka was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday, per Sound of Hockey.

Stezka's demotion comes after Joey Daccord (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday. During his stint in the NHL, the 28-year-old Stezka failed to make his NHL debut, instead returning to the Firebirds for whom he is 6-9-3 with a 2.94 GAA in 18 appearances this season.