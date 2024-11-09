Ales Stezka News: Returns to AHL

Stezka was moved to AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Stezka served as the backup goaltender in Seattle's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas on Friday because Philipp Grubauer was unavailable due to an undisclosed injury he suffered during an accident at home. The Kraken aren't scheduled to play again until Tuesday's tilt against Columbus, so Stezka can still be recalled before that date if it turns out Grubauer needs to miss additional time. The 27-year-old Stezka has a 3.61 GAA and an .881 save percentage in six outings with Coachella Valley this season.