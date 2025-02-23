Fantasy Hockey
Ales Stezka headshot

Ales Stezka News: Set for NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Stezka will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Stezka will make his first NHL start in the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Joey Daccord played in Saturday's 2-1 win over Florida. The 28-year-old Stezka has a 9-12-4 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 25 appearances with AHL Coachella Valley this season. Tampa Bay ranks third in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ales Stezka
Seattle Kraken
