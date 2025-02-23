Ales Stezka News: Set for NHL debut

Stezka will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Stezka will make his first NHL start in the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Joey Daccord played in Saturday's 2-1 win over Florida. The 28-year-old Stezka has a 9-12-4 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 25 appearances with AHL Coachella Valley this season. Tampa Bay ranks third in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.