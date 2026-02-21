Alex Barre-Boulet News: Collects four points in AHL win

Barre-Boulet scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Colorado's 6-3 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Barre-Boulet is third in the AHL with 51 points in just 48 appearances. He's earned three goals and five assists over six outings in February. Barre-Boulet will likely spend much of the rest of the campaign in the AHL unless injuries take a toll on the Avalanche's NHL roster.