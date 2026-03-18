Alex Barre-Boulet News: Earns three points in AHL win

Barre-Boulet scored twice and added an assist in AHL Colorado's 5-1 win over San Diego on Wednesday.

Barre-Boulet has five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. He crossed the 60-point mark with this effort -- he's at 22 goals and 40 assists through 59 AHL appearances this season. He's topped the 60-point mark five times in his eight seasons in the AHL.