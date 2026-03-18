Alex Barre-Boulet News: Earns three points in AHL win
Barre-Boulet scored twice and added an assist in AHL Colorado's 5-1 win over San Diego on Wednesday.
Barre-Boulet has five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. He crossed the 60-point mark with this effort -- he's at 22 goals and 40 assists through 59 AHL appearances this season. He's topped the 60-point mark five times in his eight seasons in the AHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Barre-Boulet See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights177 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 9, 2024
-
NHL Picks
Lightning at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 19thMarch 19, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday TargetsOctober 30, 2023
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Thursday BreakdownOctober 26, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Barre-Boulet See More