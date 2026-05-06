Alex Barre-Boulet headshot

Alex Barre-Boulet News: Gathers three helpers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Barre-Boulet notched three assists in AHL Colorado's 4-0 win over Henderson in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Barre-Boulet is up to two goals and four helpers over five playoff contests. He racked up 26 goals and 44 assists across 70 regular-season outings with the Eagles. He'll continue to be a key part of the minor-league team's offense throughout the postseason.

Alex Barre-Boulet
Colorado Avalanche
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