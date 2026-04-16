Alex Barre-Boulet headshot

Alex Barre-Boulet News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Barre-Boulet was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.

The Avalanche play their final game of the regular season Thursday versus Seattle and while it hasn't been decided which regulars will sit this one out before the playoffs, look for Barre-Boulet to play his second NHL game of the campaign. He assisted in his only other game Jan. 19 versus Washington. Barre-Boulet had 26 goals and 70 points in 69 AHL regular-season games this season, leading the Eagles in points.

Alex Barre-Boulet
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Barre-Boulet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Barre-Boulet See More
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
206 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Lightning at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 19th
NHL
Lightning at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 19th
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
March 19, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
Author Image
Corey Abbott
October 30, 2023
DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown
Author Image
Corey Abbott
October 26, 2023