Alex Barre-Boulet News: Summoned from AHL

Barre-Boulet was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.

The Avalanche play their final game of the regular season Thursday versus Seattle and while it hasn't been decided which regulars will sit this one out before the playoffs, look for Barre-Boulet to play his second NHL game of the campaign. He assisted in his only other game Jan. 19 versus Washington. Barre-Boulet had 26 goals and 70 points in 69 AHL regular-season games this season, leading the Eagles in points.