Alex Bump News: Gets second goal of postseason
Bump scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round.
Bump's goal tied the game 2-2 in the third period. It was his second of the postseason; his first came in his playoff debut Oct. 27 against the Penguins. Bump was skating on the Flyers' top line due to Owen Tippett being out with an undisclosed injury. Like the Flyers' other young players, Bump gained some valuable playoff experience in the four-game sweep by the Canes, which bodes well for the team's chances next season and beyond. It remains to be seen where the winger will eventually slot into the lineup, especially with young guys like Porter Martone stepping into the lineup so quickly and effectively.
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