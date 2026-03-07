Alex Bump headshot

Alex Bump News: Goal in NHL debut

March 7, 2026

Bump scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Bump scored in his NHL debut. It was a wrist shot through traffic from the right circle. He put up 26 points, including 11 goals, in 36 games with Lehigh Valley of the AHL this season. Bump will return to the AHL when Travis Konecny (upper body) returns to action.

Alex Bump
Philadelphia Flyers
