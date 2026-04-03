Alex Bump headshot

Alex Bump News: Logs two points in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Bump scored a goal, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Bump was a healthy scratch in the Flyers' previous two contests. With Denver Barkey and Porter Martone also on the roster in the midst of a playoff race, Bump will probably not be an everyday player to close out the campaign. He's done pretty well with four goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating over his first 13 NHL appearances, but if he stays in a bottom-six role, his offense could falter.

Alex Bump
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bump See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bump See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Betting Tips
NHL
2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Betting Tips
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
12 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
28 days ago