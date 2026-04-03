Alex Bump News: Logs two points in limited minutes

Bump scored a goal, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Bump was a healthy scratch in the Flyers' previous two contests. With Denver Barkey and Porter Martone also on the roster in the midst of a playoff race, Bump will probably not be an everyday player to close out the campaign. He's done pretty well with four goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating over his first 13 NHL appearances, but if he stays in a bottom-six role, his offense could falter.