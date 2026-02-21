Alex Bump News: Pots pair in AHL win
Bump scored two goals in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-4 win over Hershey on Saturday.
Bump missed over a month of action recently, but he's starting to get his rhythm back. He's scored three goals over his last two games. For the season, the 22-year-old forward has 10 goals, 23 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. If the Flyers fall out of playoff contention early, Bump could get a chance for his NHL debut late this season.
