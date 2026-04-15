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Alex Bump News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Bump scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Bump had been a scratch for the previous two games, but he drew in after the Flyers made wholesale changes to the lineup following their clinching of a playoff spot Monday. The 22-year-old forward figures to be a part-time option at best in the playoffs. Bump has five goals, four assists, 23 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances this season.

Alex Bump
Philadelphia Flyers
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