Alex Bump News: Puts away goal in win

Bump scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Bump had been a scratch for the previous two games, but he drew in after the Flyers made wholesale changes to the lineup following their clinching of a playoff spot Monday. The 22-year-old forward figures to be a part-time option at best in the playoffs. Bump has five goals, four assists, 23 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances this season.