Alex Bump News: Recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley
Bump was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
The Flyers have 11 healthy forwards with Travis Konecny (upper body) questionable for Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, after missing the last three games. Bump, who had 11 goals and 15 assists in 36 AHL contests this season, could make his NHL debut, if Konecny is unable to play.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bump
