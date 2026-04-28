Alex Bump News: Scores first playoff goal
Bump scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 5.
Bump made his postseason debut Monday, replacing Matvei Michkov in a third-line role. Considering the goal, it's tough to see Bump coming back out for Game 6, though he's no lock to play in the future as one of a handful of rookie forwards on the Flyers' roster. Bump made a decent impression in the regular season with nine points, 23 shots on net and 16 hits over 17 contests.
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