Alex Bump News: Second goal of career
Bump scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Bump has played five games at the NHL level this season and has three points already while posting a plus-1 rating. The 22-year-old winger might have some upside as long as he stays in a top-six role, but as a rookie, expect some ups and downs on a game-to-game basis. He seems to have a keen eye for goal, though, after notching two goals on eight total shots, good for a 25 perfect of efficiency.
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