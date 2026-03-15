Alex Bump News: Second goal of career

Bump scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bump has played five games at the NHL level this season and has three points already while posting a plus-1 rating. The 22-year-old winger might have some upside as long as he stays in a top-six role, but as a rookie, expect some ups and downs on a game-to-game basis. He seems to have a keen eye for goal, though, after notching two goals on eight total shots, good for a 25 perfect of efficiency.