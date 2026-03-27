Alex Bump News: Two-point effort Thursday

Bump produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

The rookie winger opened the scoring just 48 seconds into the first period after Spencer Knight turned the puck over behind his own net. Bump, a fifth-round pick in 2022, had a breakout season at AHL Lehigh Valley with 11 goals and 26 points in 36 games, and he's carried that momentum with him into his first look at the NHL, collecting three goals and six points in his first 10 games for the Flyers.