Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

DeBrincat notched one goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

DeBrincat got the ball rolling with his 25th goal of 2024-25 in the first period and gave Detroit a 2-0 lead by setting up Dylan Larkin's power-play tally in the second stanza. The 27-year-old DeBrincat has four goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He has 48 points through 56 games this season.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
