Alex DeBrincat News: Extends point streak Sunday

DeBrincat potted a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

DeBrincat chased Philipp Grubauer from the contest with a power-play marker at 6:16 of the first period. The 27-year-old DeBrincat is riding a seven-game point streak consisting of six goals and five assists. He's up to 19 goals and 36 points through 42 appearances this season. The right-shot winger will try to stretch his point streak to eight games in a favorable home matchup against the Sharks on Tuesday.