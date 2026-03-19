Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Five-game, nine-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

DeBrincat has nine points (one goal, eight assists) on a five-game scoring streak. And he has 15 points, including 11 assists, in his last 10 games. DeBrincat's outburst Thursday pushed him to 72 points and 238 shots (69 games). It's the fourth time in his career that he's put up at least 70 points. At his current pace, DeBrincat will deliver 85 points and establish a new career point mark.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
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