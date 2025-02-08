Alex DeBrincat News: Four-game, seven-point streak

DeBrincat had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

His goal was a good one -- DeBrincat stole the puck from Darren Raddysh in the second period and quickly beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the lead to 4-3. The points stretched DeBrincat's current point streak to four games and seven points, including three goals. He has 16 shots in that span. If he can continue at this pace, DeBrincat will deliver his fourth 30-plus goal and fifth 65-plus point season.