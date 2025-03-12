Alex DeBrincat News: Four points including goal No. 30

DeBrincat scored his 30th goal of the season while adding three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Buffalo.

The 27-year-old winger reached the 30-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career and the first time since leaving Chicago. DeBrincat snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's up to 57 points in 65 appearances as he closes in on his fourth straight 60-point campaign.