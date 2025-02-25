Alex DeBrincat News: Generates helper

DeBrincat logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

DeBrincat's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, six assists) after he set up the first of Simon Edvinsson's two tallies in this contest. The 27-year-old DeBrincat has added 21 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over that streak, which spans all of February. He's reached the 50-point mark for the seventh time in eight NHL campaigns, posting 26 goals, 24 helpers, 157 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 58 outings overall.