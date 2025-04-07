Alex DeBrincat News: Goals in back-to-back games

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

DeBrincat has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, a feat he's achieved eight times throughout the campaign, and he's been quite productive of late. The 27-year-old veteran has found the back of the net four times in his last eight games, and six in his last 12. He's recorded 12 points (six goals, six assists) over that 12-game stretch, and if he keeps that productive stretch alive, he might have an outside shot at reaching the 70-point plateau for the third time in his career.