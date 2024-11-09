Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Keeps point streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

DeBrincat registered a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

DeBrincat set up Dylan Larkin's power-play goal midway through the second period to keep his point streak alive to four games, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven appearances. He's recorded four goals and four assists, including two multi-point efforts, in that seven-game stretch.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now