Alex DeBrincat News: Keeps streak alive Monday

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

DeBrincat scored the 4-4 equalizer with 2:06 left in the third period following set-ups from Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, giving him eight goals on the year. The left winger has been very productive in recent weeks, extending his point streak to four contests and finding the scoresheet in all but one of his previous nine appearances. He's racked up four goals and six assists in that nine-game stretch.