Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Lights lamp twice to extend streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

DeBrincat scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old winger remains red hot, extending his point streak to nine games with tallies in the second and third periods. DeBrincat has eight goals and 14 points over that span, and he sits one goal short of his fourth career 30-goal campaign, and his first since 2021-22 with Chicago.

