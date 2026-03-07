Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

DeBrincat extended his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists). This was his first power-play contribution since Jan. 18 versus the Senators. The 28-year-old winger is up to 33 goals, 63 points (18 on the power play), 218 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 63 appearances. He's playing near the upper range of his abilities this season, giving him a chance to reach the 80-point mark for the first time.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
