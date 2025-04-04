Alex DeBrincat News: One of each in Friday's win

DeBrincat scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

DeBrincat ended a four-game goal drought with a last-second empty-netter. The 27-year-old winger had been limited to one assist in that span. He's up to 34 goals, 30 helpers, 218 shots on net and a minus-15 rating across 75 appearances this season. DeBrincat should be able to finish a little better than the 67-point total he had in 82 contests a year ago.