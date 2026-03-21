Alex DeBrincat News: Point streak up to six games

DeBrincat scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

DeBrincat has two goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger is up to 35 goals, 73 points, 245 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 70 appearances. He's reached the 35-goal and 70-point marks three other times in his career, and he's in position to challenge for his first 80-point campaign.