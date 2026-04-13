Alex DeBrincat News: Post-Olympic production not enough

DeBrincat scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

DeBrincat's goal tied the game late in the third period and forced overtime. Linemate Patrick Kane stole the puck at the defensive blue line and they took off on a 2-on-0. He almost beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on a partial breakaway in overtime, right before the play turned and the Bolts scored the winner. DeBrincat turned his Team USA Olympic snub into a post-Games offensive outburst, but it wasn't enough to lift the Red Wings into the postseason. He has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) over his last 23 games.