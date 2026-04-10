Alex DeBrincat News: Pots goal No. 40
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.
The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period, as he flipped a nifty backhand past Dan Vladar on the short side from in close with his back to the netminder. The goal was the 40th of the season for DeBrincat, marking the third time in his career he's reached that milestone, and making him the first Detroit player to score 40 since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. Over his last 20 games, DeBrincat has racked up 10 goals and 26 points.
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