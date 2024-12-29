Alex DeBrincat News: Pots two goals

DeBrincat tallied two goals, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

DeBrincat opened the scoring in a dominant first period for the Red Wings - ending a three-game point drought in the process. The high-flying winger has seven goals and 10 points in his last 15 games, and he will need to keep up that kind of scoring pace if he is to get back to the 50+ point territory that his fantasy managers have been accustomed to.