Alex DeBrincat News: Productive in win

DeBrincat scored an unassisted goal and added a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

DeBrincat added three shots and a plus-1 rating in 19:01 of ice time. It was the Michigan native's first goal since Detroit's season-opening loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. DeBrincat had just one assist in his five appearances prior to Thursday's win, so it was encouraging to see him have a multi-point performance. The right-shot winger is up to three goals, three assists and a minus-2 rating through seven games.