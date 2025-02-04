Alex DeBrincat News: Records power-play helper

DeBrincat notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

DeBrincat continues to get back into a groove -- he has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The 27-year-old winger set up Moritz Seider's tally late in the first period. DeBrincat is up to 23 goals, 20 helpers, 148 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 54 appearances. He's earned 20 points on the power play, more than he had with the man advantage (19) in 2023-24.