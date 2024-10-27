Alex DeBrincat News: Scores again in loss

DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

DeBrincat has scored in back-to-back games, giving him four goals on the year. The 26-year-old winger got the Red Wings on the board in the first period Saturday. He's at seven points, 18 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through eight contests while filling a top-six role with ample power-play time. DeBrincat is among the most talented forwards on Detroit's roster, so his current level of production should be sustainable, though he would benefit from upping his shot volume.