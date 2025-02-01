Alex DeBrincat News: Sets up empty-netter

DeBrincat recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

DeBrincat has been limited to four points over his last 10 contests. He set up an Andrew Copp empty-netter to fend off the Flames' last push for an equalizer. DeBrincat is up to 40 points, a mark he's reached in all eight of his NHL campaigns, and he's on pace to get to 60 points for the fourth season in a row. The winger has added 138 shots on net and a minus-13 rating while mostly seeing second-line minutes over 52 outings in 2024-25.